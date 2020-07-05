It’s time for us to open our eyes. The Lunar Eclipse reaches its fullest point in security-minded Capricorn in the early-morning hours of July 5 (between midnight and 1 a.m. EST). A light is being shone on aspects of our lives that we were once unaware of, and it’s critical to pay attention. New paths will be revealed, though we may need to dedicate some quiet time to a mindfulness practice to see them. Luckily, the Eclipse supports our intuition and encourages us to finally let go of old ways of thinking or acting that are holding us back.
The Lunar Eclipse is supported by a trine with change-loving Uranus, which may compel us to discuss our innovative ideas. But it opposes thoughtful Mercury, which can cause some confusion or fogginess — so take time working through your emotions and feelings before you speak, and listen carefully to others.
The Moon is void-of-course on Tuesday, and she will remain void for a full day, until Wednesday afternoon. Void Moons are known for halting action and promoting introspection, so these are great days to sit with your emotions, to heal, and to collect your thoughts. The Moon enters Aries on Saturday at just past 1 a.m. EST, stirring up a more active, ambitious energy.
Be careful with your words on Wednesday, when messenger Mercury forms a square against warrior Mars. It’s easy for us to get fired up against each other. Avoid jumping to conclusions during this transit. Work to be patient with others — then blow off steam by dancing out your feelings, or going for a quick run to clear your thoughts.