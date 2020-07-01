Netflix just rebooted The Baby-Sitters Club as a TV show, but with a modern twist. Instead of the characters being from the late '80s and '90s like they were when the novels were published, the Netflix series has made them Gen Z-ers who don't even know what a landline phone is! Who else feels so old right now? Get ready to feel even older, because one look at where the cast of the original Baby-Sitters Club movie is now will remind everyone just how much time has passed since the film came out in 1995.
The movie starred a bunch of up-and-comers, many of whom used the BSC movie to break into the acting business. It's now been 25 years since that movie came out, and the actors have left their 13 and 11-year-old characters behind to forge new lives for themselves.
Some of the actors stuck around in show business in varying levels of success, but a couple quit the industry, and two of them even went on to become musicians. Maybe the Netflix series will be the career boost for these new actors as it was for the original movie cast. And then in 25 years we'll be discussing where the Gen Z actors are now. But to see where the OG cast is today, keep reading.