Tiffany Says She’s “Stronger Than Before” After Say I Do

The first episode of Netflix’s new wedding show, Say I Do , perfectly encapsulates what the series is about: couples celebrating their love stories and finding happy endings, usually after a slew of obstacles made it difficult for them to get married sooner. When viewers meet Marcus and Tiffany LaCour, we quickly learn they had a disastrous first wedding — we’re talking family drama, drunk groomsmen, and even a literal fire at the reception. Marcus doesn’t only want to plan a wedding to give Tiffany a do-over, though. In an emotional exchange with the show’s three hosts, he reveals that his wife recently lost both her father and her sister in an eight-week time frame.