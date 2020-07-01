Button: Pride 2020
Say I Do Forgot To Tell Us Who Its Illustrious Hosts Are

Lydia Wang
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
If you’re looking for a new show that might simultaneously restore your faith in human connection and give you some solid fashion, food, and design hacks, Netflix’s Say I Do will definitely fill the Queer Eye-sized hole in your heart. Each episode introduces viewers to a different real-life couple that hopes to get married, but hasn’t yet made it down the aisle because of money, timing, or personal hardship. One half of the couple thinks the show is just about their love story; the other is ready to get to work on planning a surprise wedding.
That’s where Jeremiah Brent, Thai Nguyen, and Gabriele Bertaccini come in. As the show’s hosts, this superstar trio helps each pair make their dream wedding a reality, from the proposal to the invitations to the elaborate, unforgettable celebration. Just like Queer Eye’s Fab Five, the Say I Do hosts each have a different specialty, and they work together and individually to ensure each couple gets a fairy tale ending.
Say I Do never officially explains these hosts’ backgrounds, careers, and on-screen roles, so allow us to make the introduction for them. After reading about their credentials and watching them work their magic, you’ll want to bring on these three to plan your special day, too.

Jeremiah Brent

HGTV fans need no introduction to Brent. After getting his start on season 4 of Bravo’s The Rachel Zoe Project, Brent left to start his own design firm and found success creating unique pieces of furniture and designing minimalistic, sophisticated rooms and homes. 
In 2014, Brent married fellow interior designer Nate Berkus, and the couple co-hosted TLC’s Nate & Jeremiah By Design, which has since moved to HGTV with the new title Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House. The show follows Brent and Berkus as they renovate homes, but it also offers a glimpse into their day-to-day life as husbands and dads to two young kids. “It’s a renovation show, but you’re also getting to come into the lives of two gay dads and their family, so that’s a great thing in and of itself,” Brent told People
Though Brent has tons of on-air experience — along with his role on Nate and Jeremiah, he previously hosted the DIY home improvement series Home Made Simple — his job on Say I Do is a little different. Instead of decorating homes, Brent helps plan the perfect reception for each couple, handling everything from securing venues to getting the event’s lighting and seating just right. 

Thai Nguyen

Nguyen grew up surrounded by fashion: In South Vietnam, his parents owned a private sewing school, and he says he quickly fell in love. His family immigrated to America in 1993, and Nguyen continued to pursue a career in the industry, attending college at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and then working as an associate designer at BCBG Max Azria. With his business partner, Helen Nguyen, Nguyen launched his own label in 2008. Celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, and Katy Perry have worn his custom designs, and his work has appeared in Vanity Fair, Vogue Italia, and more.
Say I Do also isn’t Nguyen’s first reality show. He previously appeared as a contestant on Bravo’s Launch My Line, and from there, he designed original outfits for RuPaul’s Drag Race and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Nguyen specializes in bridal gowns, red carpet-ready dresses, and áo dài, a traditional Vietnamese two-piece garment. On Say I Do, he gets to show off this expertise and create one-of-a-kind outfits and bridal dresses for the show’s couples.
Gabriele Bertaccini

There is a lot I am thankful for these days. Most of the joy and appreciation comes from knowing that, together with these two beautiful friends and lots of hard work We were able to become an integral part of something bigger and more important than just what we could have achieved on our own. • That is the power that love has: It grants us the courage to go beyond the failures, the fears, the struggles and it forces us to believe without any doubt in love’s promises to keep us together and intimately connected to one another and the World we live in. • ‘Say I Do’ premiers on @Netflix on July 1st and I couldn’t be prouder to have YOU joining us in this beautiful journey.

Italian-born and now L.A.-based, Bertaccini loves traveling to new places and letting different cultures inspire his culinary masterpieces. He attended culinary school and got his start as a food and wine critic, but then started hosting a series of dinner parties for friends that began growing bigger and bigger until, eventually, Bertaccini turned his love for food and hosting into a career. Today, he is the owner and executive chef of il Tocco Food, a catering company and dining venture that he describes as “a dinner party” instead of a restaurant.
“It was born out of the desire to have people undergoing a true Italian dining experience: the passion that we have, the food that we cook and the dinner parties that we throw,” Bertaccini told Candid magazine. On Say I Do, Bertaccini plans similar dining experiences, combining couples’ food preferences, cultures, and wedding themes to curate thoughtful and innovative meals.

