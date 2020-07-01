Say I Do Forgot To Tell Us Who Its Illustrious Hosts Are

Jeremiah Brent
Thai Nguyen
A full day of press meetings today - even though everything’s on Zoom, I'm so excited I got fully dressed with my custom made jacket! No PJ bottoms here! #sayido #netflix coming to you in 6 days!!! . . . Nguyên ngày họp báo truyền thông giới thiệu chương trình SAY I DO sẽ trình chiếu vào ngày 1 tháng 7 ở trên NETFLIX. Mặc dù tất cả các cuộc họp đều qua zoom, nhưng Thái Nguyễn vẫn muốn diện nguyên bộ đồ mới đặc biệt là áo suit jacket thiết kế của @thainguyenatelier ! . . . #thainguyen #thainguyenatelier
Gabriele Bertaccini
There is a lot I am thankful for these days. Most of the joy and appreciation comes from knowing that, together with these two beautiful friends and lots of hard work We were able to become an integral part of something bigger and more important than just what we could have achieved on our own. • That is the power that love has: It grants us the courage to go beyond the failures, the fears, the struggles and it forces us to believe without any doubt in love’s promises to keep us together and intimately connected to one another and the World we live in. • ‘Say I Do’ premiers on @Netflix on July 1st and I couldn’t be prouder to have YOU joining us in this beautiful journey.