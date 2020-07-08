Sag ja: Wer sind die 3 grandiosen Hosts der romantischen Realityshow?

Lydia Wang, Maike Bartsch
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
Auf der Suche nach einer neuen Serie, die deinen Glaube an zwischenmenschliche Beziehungen wiederherstellt und dir gleichzeitig richtig gute Tipps in Sachen Fashion, Food und Design gibt? Sag ja: Hochzeit aus heiterem Himmel ist die perfekte Realityshow, um das Queer Eye große Loch in deinem Herzen zu füllen. Jede Folge handelt von einem anderen Paar, das liebend gern heiraten würde, es bisher aber aus finanziellen, zeitlichen oder persönlichen Gründen nicht gemacht hat. Die Geschichten von ihnen sind herzzerreißend und emotional, machen aber auch Mut; nach jeder Folge wirst du dir die Tränen aus den Augen wischen und dankbar und mit einem Lächeln dein Leben genießen wollen. Der Twist der Serie: Einer der beiden Lovebirds weiß noch nichts von seinem beziehungsweise ihrem Glück – die Hochzeit ist eine Überraschung!
Um so eine gigantische Überraschung in die Tat umzusetzen und innerhalb weniger Tage (!) eine Hochzeit auf die Beine zu stellen, braucht die Person, die den Antrag macht, natürlich professionelle Hilfe. Und da kommen Jeremiah Brent, Thai Nguyen und Gabriele Bertaccini ins Spiel. Angefangen vom Antrag über die Auswahl der Hochzeitslocation bis hin zur eigentlichen Party: Diese drei Superstars machen Hochzeitsträume wahr und unterstützen das Paar wo es nur geht. Genau wie bei den Fab Five von Queer Eye übernimmt auch bei dem Trio von Sag ja jeder einen bestimmten Bereich: Jeremiah ist ein Experte in Sachen Design und Partyplanung, der überaus talentierte Modedesigner Thai ist die “gute Fee“ und fertigt maßgeschneiderte Traum-Outfits an und Chefkoch Gabriele ist eine Koryphäe am Herd und sorgt regelmäßig dafür, dass einem beim Netflixen das Wasser im Mund zusammenläuft. Die drei arbeiten Hand in Hand zusammen, um eine perfekt auf die Wünsche des Paars abgestimmte, märchenhafte Traumhochzeit zu organisieren. Soweit zum Konzept, das auch während jeder Folge immer wieder erklärt wird. Was die Macher*innen der Show jedoch etwas unter den Tisch fallen lassen haben, sind die Hintergründe der drei Hosts. Wer genau sind Jeremiah, Thai und Gabriele eigentlich? Und diese Frage will ich dir jetzt beantworten.

Jeremiah Brent

Jeremiah Brent kennst du eventuell aus der Reality-Doku The Rachel Zoe Project: In der vierten Staffel wurde er als neuer Styling-Assistent der Celebrity-Stylistin und Designerin Rachel Zoe eingestellt. Kurz darauf machte er sich allerdings mit seiner eigenen Designfirma selbstständig. Er kreierte einzigartige Möbelstücke und richtete Zimmer und Wohnungen ein. Sein Stil: Minimalistisch und sophisticated.
2014 heiratete Brent den Interiordesigner Nate Berkus und das Paar hostete eine Show namens Nate & Jeremiah By Design beim Sender TLC. Diese zog später zu HGTV – unter dem neuen Namen Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House. Die Serie dreht sich hauptsächlich darum, wie Brent und Berkus Häuser renovieren, aber sie gibt auch einen Einblick in das Leben der beiden Ehemänner und Väter zwei kleiner Kinder.
Jeremiah hat also schon ganz schön viel On-air-Erfahrung, denn zusätzlich zu den bereits erwähnten Shows war er auch bei der Dokuserie Home Made Simple zu sehen – und zwar als Host. Aber seine Rolle bei Say I Do ist trotzdem eine kleine Herausforderung, denn er dekoriert hier keine Häuser, sondern kümmert sich um die komplette Planung der Hochzeiten. Er sucht nicht die Hochzeitslocation aus und organisiert alles von der Beleuchtung über die Blumenarrangements und Dekoration bis hin zur Sitzordnung.

Thai Nguyen

Thai Nguyen ist mit Fashion großgeworden: Seine Eltern besaßen eine private Nähschule in Südvietnam und er sagt, er habe sich schon sehr früh in die Mode verliebt. Bereits im Alter von neun Jahren lernte er zu nähen.
Seine Familie wanderte 1993 nach Amerika aus. Thai besucht das Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising und arbeitet anschließend als Assistenzdesigner bei BCBG Max Azria. Zusammen mit seiner (nicht verwandten) Businesspartnerin Helen Nguyen launchte er 2008 dann sein eigenes Label. Celebritys wie Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale und Katy Perry haben bereits seine maßgeschneiderten Designs getragen und seine Arbeiten waren unter anderem in der Vanity Fair und in der Vogue Italia zu sehen.
Auch Thai hat bereits vor Sag ja Erfahrungen vor der Kamera gesammelt. Er war in der Realityshow Launch My Line zu sehen und designte Outfits für RuPaul’s Drag Race und The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Nguyen hat sich auf Brautmode, Red-Carpet-Looks und Áo dài, die Nationaltracht in Vietnam, spezialisiert. Bei Sag ja kreiert er wunderschöne, maßgeschneiderte, perfekt auf den Stil und Geschmack des Brautpaars abgestimmte Unikate.

Gabriele Bertaccini

There is a lot I am thankful for these days. Most of the joy and appreciation comes from knowing that, together with these two beautiful friends and lots of hard work We were able to become an integral part of something bigger and more important than just what we could have achieved on our own. • That is the power that love has: It grants us the courage to go beyond the failures, the fears, the struggles and it forces us to believe without any doubt in love’s promises to keep us together and intimately connected to one another and the World we live in. • ‘Say I Do’ premiers on @Netflix on July 1st and I couldn’t be prouder to have YOU joining us in this beautiful journey.

Der in Italien geborene und in L.A. aufgewachsene Gabriele Bertaccini liebt es, zu reisen und sich von neuen Orten und anderen Kulturen kulinarisch inspirieren zu lassen.
Er hat eine klassische Ausbildung an einer Kochschule absolviert und arbeitete zunächst als Gastrokritiker. Dann begann er, Dinnerpartys für Freund*innen zu organisieren, woraus sich mit der Zeit ein Business entwickelte. Bertaccini nutzte seine Liebe für das Kochen und Entertainen und machte irgendwann seine Hobbys zum Beruf. Heute ist er der Besitzer und Chefkoch von il Tocco Food, einer Catering- und Dining-Company, die er als “Dinnerparty” statt als Restaurant bezeichnet. „Die Idee entstand, weil ich das Bedürfnis hatte, Menschen eine echte italienische Dinnererfahrung zu bieten; ich wollte ihnen die Leidenschaft zeigen, die wir haben, das Essen, das wir kochen, und die Partys, die wir schmeißen“, erzählte Bertaccini dem Candid-Magazin.
Bei Say I Do, ist Bertaccini für das leibliche Wohl der Gäste verantwortlich. Er kombiniert die Vorlieben des Paares mit dem Thema der Hochzeit und kreiert dadurch köstliche, wohlüberlegte, innovative Gerichte.

