Meet The New Baby-Sitters Club

The 2020 version of The Baby-Sitters Club (with GLOW producer Rachel Shukert as the showrunner) has been slightly updated, but it still has the same characters created by Ann M. Martin that fans of the books fell in love with. Readers were first introduced to Kristy, Mary Anne, Claudia, Stacey, and eventually Dawn in the quaint, fictional town of Stony Brook, Connecticut in 1986. Martin (as well as a few ghostwriters) wrote a total of 213 novels before publishing stopped in 2000. The books lead to a one-season show which ran on HBO and a 1995 film. There were also a few spin-offs and graphic novels in between, but now the relatable middle schoolers are finally back on screen.