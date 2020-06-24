What Does The Order Finale’s Lilith Twist Mean For Season 3?

Once Lilith is back on the human plane, Nicole tells Lilith how hard her friends worked to bring her “home.” “Home?” Lilith responds. “This isn’t my home. You took me from my home.” As the camera swings around, we get a clearer understanding of what Lilith is talking about. Demonic symbols are burned into Lilith’s face. Viewers have seen similar symbols throughout The Order season 2. Rogwan sported them in “New World Order,” as did the soldier demons Randall complains about in the finale. It is worth noting Lilith’s symbols are in the same place as Rogwan’s — above her left eyebrow and directly below her eye — although the actual characters are different.

