Tatcha’s Summer Sale Is On— & Everything’s 20% Off

Summer's finally kicking into high gear and Tatcha's biggest beauty sale is back! We mean it when we say you won't want to miss out on the savings — because virtually everything on the brand's site will be available for 20% off its usual premium price.
From June 21 to June 25, everything from cult-favorite bestsellers to hot new product drops will be eligible for the near sitewide sale (the only exclusions are on value sets and gift cards). All you need to do in order to score the steep beauty savings? Enter the promo code SUMMER at checkout.
Advertisement
While many of us are still spending most of our time at home, it's still important to take good care of your skin indoors too. Perhaps, you can snap up a tube of sunscreen that you'll actually look forward to using every day? Or, maybe a velvety primer that's essentially a "Touch Up My Appearance" Zoom filter IRL? The slashed-priced luxe options are endless.
You've only got four days to shop — so, if you've been on the cusp of treating yourself to a little something-something, the time is now. And, one last thing: This sale can't be combined with any other coupons or discounts.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement