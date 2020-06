Mercury Retrograde Might Be Coming For Your Period

Also, having your period fall during a Mercury retrograde could mean that your communication skills are going to be twice as off. "If you are experiencing your period [during Mercury retrograde] you may find it more difficult to get your point across to people, or in some cases it may seem harder to understand what they are saying to you," notes Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com . Emotions are often heightened during this point in your menstrual cycle, and you may find it much more difficult to connect with others.