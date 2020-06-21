I Was Trapped By Police. The First Person I Called Was My Dad

Remembering the protests of the 1980s, Enechionyia, 54, says, "We organized amongst ourselves, just young people, to educate about was going on in the government and the things they were doing wrong. We weren't trying to make names for ourselves or impress anybody, it was just something we believed in." Enechionyia's son has a similar activist spirit — on the night he called his dad, Meka was also standing up for what he believed in by joining the Black Lives Matter movement.