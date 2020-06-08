Judy & Punch Reimagines A Children’s Puppet Show Where The Hero Beats His Wife To Death

Set in the fictional town of Seaside (which ironically isn’t anywhere close to the sea), Judy & Punch opens with married couple Punch (Harriman) and Judy (Wasikowska) putting on a puppet show that mimics the characteristics of the historical show. Just as puppet Punch struts and preens on stage, so too does his human operator, who declares himself publicly to be the greatest puppeteer in the world. And even though Judy is the one with the real talent, she’s content to let her husband get his kicks — until his constant drinking and buffoonery ends in tragedy. Beaten and left for dead, Judy survives, and embarks on a quest to seek revenge on her husband, with the help of a group of other ostracized women.

