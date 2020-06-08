If you define a Bachelor season's success by the lead choosing the right person on the finale and actually getting married to them, then there is literally no greater Bachelor season than Sean Lowe's. After all, it's the only season where this has happened. Seven years ago, Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici's love story played out on our TV screens and they're still together today.
A lot has changed for Sean and Catherine since they were on the show. They got married in 2014 in a live televised wedding. Then, in 2016, they had their first son, Samuel. In 2018, they had a second son, Isaiah. And in December 2019, they welcomed their daughter, Mia. Catherine and Sean raise their family in Dallas near his hometown; Catherine moved from Seattle after they fell in love. The both post a lot about their family on Instagram, often showing how hectic things really are with three young kids or posting sarcastic jokes, like this one about how after three tries they finally got a kid they like.
Their careers are also different now. When Sean joined the Bachelor franchise he was an insurance agent, but had tried all sorts of things. When Catherine joined she was a graphic designer. Now, Catherine is still putting her graphic design skills to work with her greeting card company, LoweCo. The couple also have a furniture line called Home by Sean and Catherine Lowe that is sold on Wayfair.
Sean also explained in a 2016 piece for Fortune that he was working in real estate development, which he was able to do by investing the money he made through The Bachelor, Dancing with the Stars, writing his book For the Right Reasons, and all the other things that come with reality TV fame. Unsurprisingly — and while Sean may joke about it — the couple also do sponsored posts on Instagram. They both have over a million followers.
Basically, for Catherine and Sean, things have worked out as well as they possibly can for a Bachelor couple. They're in love. They achieved their career dreams. And they're making fun of their children and each other on Instagram. Win-win-win.
