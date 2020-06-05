This Is Exactly What’s Happening With Clay On 13 Reasons Why

A series of flashbacks confirm Clay painted the “Monty was framed” graffiti in LHS, broke the new security cameras in school, and terrorized his friends during the senior camping trip. It is hinted Clay was in a dissociative state for most of “House Party,” including when he was rude to Justin Foley (Brandon Flynn) and drove Zach Dempsey’s (Ross Butler) car off of a cliff. It is unclear if Clay also sent the threatening email that he and his friends/co-conspirators received right before the camping trip, but all evidence suggests Clay did that as well.