He did get more from the show than a superficial makeover, because he's done so much work on himself and his community since, but there were aspects of the physical makeover that really helped Hepler get some of his confidence back. He points specifically to the haircut that Jonathan Van Ness helped him with: "That moment of seeing myself for the first time really sums up the week," the pastor says. "I don't know what I was expecting. I figured it would look pretty good. But I was speechless. There was a moment when I irrationally thought it was some CGI trick."