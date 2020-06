The Fab Five turned Rahanna Gray's life up to 11 on Queer Eye when they helped jump start her business on season 5. Prior to the show, Gray was a mobile dog groomer whose business was not so mobile. Her van was no longer operational, so her customers had to come to her. But the Fab Five outfitted her with a brand new vehicle, super cute branding, and helped brainstorm ways to expand her business. She took it all in, and she's been implementing the changes to her business over the past few months since the show taped last fall. Gray tells Refinery29 that going on the show "has been the best experience" of her life not only for her business, but also for her relationship and personal confidence.