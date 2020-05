Tom Cruise’s New Movie With Elon Musk Is Out Of This World — Literally

Should SpaceX’s launch of the Dragon 1 and the NASA astronauts inside of the spacecraft be a successful, finding a home for the intergalactic collaboration between Cruise, NASA, and Musk might be a breeze. The project will be expensive, no doubt — space travel costs a pretty penny — but if it actually happens, it will be a huge deal. Movies like Interstellar , Gravity, and Ad Astra have all "explored" space by way of computer-generated imagery, but the Cruise film will be the first to actually take an actor out to the great unknown.