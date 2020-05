Daily Harvest’s New Non-Dairy Ice Is Vying For Your Freezer Space

The air is thickening up like oatmeal in a pot. You only wear skimpy workout outfits because you're working from home in an apartment that's getting hotter by the day as we inch into the summer. There will come a time when you open your freezer door, lean into it the cool mist, and frown at that sideways vodka bottle. With Memorial Day behind us, now is the time to start thinking about your hot weather snacking strategy. Think frozen grapes, popsicles, smoothies, and of course, ice cream.