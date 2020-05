Doja Cat Just Hit No. 1 & She’s Already Being Cancelled — Again

Singer Doja Cat was poised to take over 2020 after becoming a TikTok sensation , collaborating with Nicki Minaj, and gearing up to release a song with Ariana Grande , but that may have all come crashing down over the long weekend when the artist found herself the guest of honor at the #DojaCatIsOverParty . After digging up the 24-year-old's participation in some reportedly questionable online chatrooms, fans who were just celebrating her rise to the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 spot are now reckoning with accusations of racism being lodged against the "Say So" singer. On Sunday night, she issued an apology, but war is still being waged back and forth on Twitter and the rest of the internet as fans get to the bottom of what really happened with Doja Cat, those chat rooms, and a controversially-titled 2015 song.