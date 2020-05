This Documentary Series Is Straight Out Of Little Women

Those words are at the heart of Tell Me: Women Filmmakers; Women’s Stories , a new series available to stream on the Criterion Channel (the best streaming service to get if you want to use this time to explore classic and cult movies ) in May. Curated by Nellie Killian, Tell Me features 22 rarely seen documentaries directed by women, all of which showcase women talking about the minutiae of their lives. Like Jo, none of them think that what they’re saying is particularly riveting. But the filmmakers, channeling Amy, know better. By turning the lens on the women who live in New York City’s Department of Sanitation “salt mines” (The Salt Mines, Susana Aiken and Carlos Aparicio, 1990), or those finding community at a Black lesbian strip club in Los Angeles (Shakedown, Leilah Weinraub, 2018), or housewives whose entire social status is wrapped up in their laundry-pinning technique (Clotheslines, Roberta Cantow, 1981), the documentaries that make up Tell Me are reinforcing the idea that women’s stories — all of them — matter.