This Documentary Series Is Straight Out Of Little Women

The collection gets its name from one of its most powerful pieces: Chantal Akerman’s Dis-Moi, a 40-minute documentary that ran in 1980 as part of a French TV special on grandmothers, and tracks the legendary filmmaker as she interviews women about surviving the Holocaust. The intimacy of these portraits is jarring. These women aren’t camera trained, nor does Akerman want them to be. She enters their homes as a curious friend, fed cookies and vodka and various sweets as she lets them share some of their darkest memories but also fond recollections, family stories, rumors, and old gossip, unfiltered and uninterrupted. At the end, there’s a long sustained shot as Akerman and her subject eat together in front of the TV, not speaking, but comfortable in their quiet bond. That’s kind of what it feels like to sit through these films. You don’t know these women, but you’re connected.