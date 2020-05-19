Buckle up, beauty lovers: Dermstore's Summer Event sale is back with oh-so-sweet savings on top brands across skincare, makeup, hair, and beyond. And, on top of free standard shipping for all orders, the California-based retailer is also extending the return window to 90 days in response to delays affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here's everything you'll need to know in order to maximize your deal-scoring abilities for the best beauty hauls below.
When does the sale run?
The sale kicks off today, May 19, and lasts all the way through May 27 — that's nine whole days of savings!
Advertisement
What's the discount?
For the duration of the sale, you can use promo code SUMMER to score up to 20% off on an extensive list of brands — while select brands will be discounted at 15% off. Plus, if you're a Dermstore Rewards member, you can get double points on brands that aren't eligible for discounts (like EltaMD, Supergoop!, among others).
What brands are eligible?
It's not quite a sitewide sale, but there's an extensive list of pages upon pages of bestselling brands — from Sunday Riley to RevitaLash, Dr. Dennis Gross, SkinMedica, Harry Josh, and many more.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement