During the eliminations, all the guys sit around their TV while host Davis and Kristy go over her suitors on an iPad-like device and make selections. If Kristy drags a man’s profile picture to the “let’s keep dating” section of the screen, then he will stay another week. If he is left in the “we need to talk” box, then she will let him know if he impressed her that week or if she is sending him home. When she selects each man, his profile page pops up on the screen, similar to The Circle. The men see her actions in real time as she moves their pictures across the screen. Kristy then locks her decision which the men also get to watch.

