A lot of selling art is predicated on very glamorous travel and socialization — parties and fairs and dinners and things. Do you think some of that will have to change permanently?

Two thoughts: One, it’s necessary to have socialization in the art world, because that’s what it’s about. Art exudes feeling and emotion and conversation and talks about contemporary issues and historical issues and social issues. So it's really important to socialize and talk about those things, and I would never want to lose that because it’s one of the main reasons I love being in the art world. So, it has to come back. A lot of people are talking about the slowdown in terms of going to less art fairs and traveling less, which I think is a more realistic long-term effect of this, where people realize maybe it’s not necessary to do eight art fairs a year. Aside from that, I can’t see there being that much difference [in the long term] in the regular dinner circuit, or when you are at an art fair, the level of socialization there. I definitely don’t think we’ll be able to have regular openings for a while, so that will be different. But then, it's kind of nice because hopefully, people come in one-on-one and then you have a longer time with people and you can have more real conversations.