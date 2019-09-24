How One Artist Is Using “Tiny Pricks” To Spark An Anti-Trump Movement

Following the 2016 election, Weymar, like many of us, was looking for an outlet for feelings of anger, fear, and sadness. The first piece she created depicts one of Trump’s most memorably ironic quotes: “I’m a very stable genius.” (“There was so much to sort out about that statement, because often to be a genius is not to be stable,” she remarks.) On January 8, 2018, she embroidered those words on a cushion handed down by her grandmother, Instagrammed it, and soon began making and sharing others. Less than six months later, women were approaching her to ask if they could contribute their own. Now, the “Tiny Tricks Project” is comprised of over 10,000 pieces and will continue through at least the 2020 election. If Trump wins, they’ll continue on after that. But Weymar is hoping the project can have a small hand in ensuring that doesn’t happen.