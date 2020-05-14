Chipotle’s Unlikely Beauty Collab Is Exactly What We Need Right Now

Amidst all the daily uncertainty and pandemic-related notifications lighting up our phones, a lighthearted bit of news broke today that is destined to cheer us up. Drugstore makeup brand E.l.f just announced the unlikely feel-good collab of the year with fast-casual Mexican chain Chipotle. Yes, you read that correctly.
In the fantastical world of fashion and beauty collaborations, there have been many notable standouts: Takashi Murakami x Louis Vuitton, MAC x Selena, Supreme x everyone — and although on a distinctly different playing field, Chipoltle still pulls its weight with these heavy-hitters in popularity and hype. Where else, for the accessible price of $10 to $15, can you snag an eight-pound burrito wrapped to perfection within an inch of its life? In short, this collab is pretty mega. Here's what the $43 bundle gets you: E.l.f's Matte Putty Primer (a reported dupe for the Tatcha Silk Canvas), two makeup brushes (one for eyes, another for powder) plus your shade choices of an eyeshadow quad, lip gloss, glitter eyeshadow, blush, lip exfoliator, and matte liquid lipstick. Phew!
While the foil-inspired bag reportedly sold out within minutes of launching this morning (tragic), the good news is that you can still shop the money-saving assortment of full-size and miniature makeup goodies (and troll eBay for the inevitably marked-up burrito bags).
E.l.f. x Chipotle may seem like an unlikely partnership, but we'd be lying if we said it didn't work — if not for at least putting a smile on our news-weary faces. Plus, if there's one thing we know to be true, it's that nothing says "extra" like a hearty dollop of Chipotle guac.
