All The Virtual Graduations Happening This Month — & How To Watch

The Class of 2020 is going to be honored with some seriously star-studded ceremonies this graduation season. While in-person events have been cancelled due to the pandemic, there won't be a shortage of fanfare to celebrate this year's seniors. Among the headliners: Lady Gaga, Oprah, and even the Obamas. Ahead, here are all the virtual graduation ceremonies — including events hosted by YouTube, Natty Light, Facebook, and more — happening this season so you can plan and bookmark accordingly. Don your cap and gown, fire up your computer, and relish in the fruits of your labor.
Natty’s Worldwide Commencement
Speakers & Performers: Machine Gun Kelly, Mark Cuban, sports commentator Stephen A. Smith, Jane Lynch, Ludacris, and more.
When: May 14th at 7 p.m. ET
Where to watch: Natty’s Facebook and Instagram. You can also enter for a chance to win Natty Light for a year by tweeting #NattyCommencement and #Sweepstakes.
#ImStillGraduating by Her Campus
Speakers & Performers: Eva Longoria, Austin Mahone, Jesse McCartney, Tamron Hall, Billie Jean King, Saweetie, Margaret Cho, Radhika Jones, Hailie Sahar, Andrew Yang, Brooke Baldwin, Lauren Akins, Jaime King, and more.
When: May 15 at 12 p.m. ET
#Graduation2020 On Facebook & Instagram
Headliner: Oprah, hosted by Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak.
Speakers & Performers: Simone Biles, Awkwafina, Miley Cyrus, Amy Schumer, Andy Cohen, Bobby Berk, Diplo, Dixie D'Amelio, DJ Khaled, Emily Ratajkowski, Gloria Estefan, Gordon Ramsay, Hailee Steinfeld, Winnie Harlow Yara Shahidi, and more.
When: May 15 at 2 p.m. ET
Where to watch: Facebook Watch and facebook.com/facebookapp, with individual videos on @instagram and on contributors' Instagram accounts.
Graduate Together: America Honors The High School Class Of 2020
Headliner: President Obama.
Speakers & Performers: LeBron James, the Jonas Brothers, Yara Shahidi, Bad Bunny, Lena Waithe, Ben Platt, Pharrell Williams, Megan Rapinoe, and more.
When: May 16 at 8 p.m. ET
Where to watch: ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC.
Dear Class of 2020 on YouTube
Headliners: President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.
Speakers & Performers: Lady Gaga, Malala Yousafzai, Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Chloe x Halle, Zendaya, BTS, and more.
When: June 6 at 3 p.m. ET
