Your Guide To Having A Beanie Feldstein Movie Festival At Home

Calling it now: 2020 is the decade of Beanie Feldstein . The 26-year-old actress has become a breakout star following her roles in 2017’s Lady Bird and 2019’s Booksmart, but it took until 2020 for her to finally land her first solo leading role. In How To Build A Girl , Feldstein embodies Johanna Morgan, a fictionalized version of the original book’s author, Caitlin Moran. The film, which originally premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2019, follows Johanna’s pursuit for a brand new life as a music critic. She shirks her humble origins and takes on a new persona: Dolly Wilde. However, as a teenager, she still has a lot of life to learn.