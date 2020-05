The Outer Banks Cast Just Realized The Show Has A Huge Plot Hole

Few of us have spent our summer on a life-or-death treasure hunt, and now, we don’t have to: We have John B. (Chase Stokes) and his Pogue pals to live vicariously through on the new Netflix series Outer Banks. The show is currently one of the most-watched series on the streamer, according to Netflix’s stats, and now, the cast of Outer Banks is answering all your burning questions...including one about that huge plot hole in the Outer Banks finale.