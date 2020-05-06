The Outer Banks Cast Just Realized The Show Has A Huge Plot Hole

Few of us have spent our summer on a life-or-death treasure hunt, and now, we don’t have to: We have John B. (Chase Stokes) and his Pogue pals to live vicariously through on the new Netflix series Outer Banks. The show is currently one of the most-watched series on the streamer, according to Netflix’s stats, and now, the cast of Outer Banks is answering all your burning questions...including one about that huge plot hole in the Outer Banks finale.
Over video chat, Entertainment Tonight’s Katie Krause sat down with Outer Banks stars Rudy Pankow (JJ), Madison Bailey (Kiara), and Jonathan Daviss (Pope) to discuss the series, and, specifically, that cliffhanger finale. Krause asked why they think John B. didn’t call the Pogues after he was rescued by another ship, despite the captain specifically telling John B. he can call anyone he wants. John B. simply says there's no one for him to call.
This is particularly harsh considering JJ, Kiara, and Pope — John B.’s very best friends — believe John B. to be dead after his boat was lost at sea during a storm. Wouldn’t you want your friends to know you’re okay, especially when he’s not exactly heading back to North Carolina any time soon?
“You know what...that’s a good point,” Pankow admitted.
Daviss thinks John B. was just looking out for himself.
“You don’t know if anyone could tap those phone calls,” Daviss added.
Bailey also defended John B.'s actions: “Maybe they didn’t know where we were after that. Maybe we were in custody with the police!”
Still, it’s a little weird — and other Outer Banks fans noticed that John B. isn’t exactly the best at keeping his friends in the loop.
not john b saying to the rest of the pogues you don’t know what it’s like to have the closest person to you vanish and them vanishing on all of them in the last ep what the actual fuck #OuterBanks— (sara)h cameron loml (@corywilscn) April 26, 2020
y'all remember the scene in episode 10 where john be and sarah get saved from that ship and one of the workers on the ship asked them if he should call someone and john b said no we dont really have anyone to call? +— Marilen (@outerbankss) May 3, 2020
Does John B even have a phone? Never seen him make a phone call or text— mads (@realestriederrr) April 29, 2020
John B.’s icing out of his friends wasn’t always supposed to happen, according to Pankow.
“There were actually multiple endings,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “We didn’t know if we wanted to end with the Pogues knowing he’s alive, or [thinking] he’s dead. I like the way we went, with the giant cliffhanger...I was just like, dang, that sets up season 2, fingers crossed.”
Should season 2 happen, maybe the Pogues will finally get a text back?
Check out the full interview below:
