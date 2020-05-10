We're blessed with a shared spirit of optimism on Sunday, as messenger Mercury forms a trine with bountiful Jupiter. Use this brilliant energy to share good news with friends and family, and lift each other up. The Sun forms a sextile with intuitive Neptune on Sunday, strengthening our intuition and making it easier for us to read between the lines, and understand each other's feelings without saying a word.
On Monday, speedy Mercury makes his way into intelligent Gemini. It could be challenging to focus on one subject, so enjoy trying your hand at a little bit of everything during this exciting transit. Taskmaster Saturn begins his retrograde in independent Aquarius, encouraging us to take more responsibility for our actions. Consider the impact of your efforts on others while the ringed planet moves in reverse. Now is the time to improve upon ourselves, and think about the greater good. Chatty Mercury creates a square against ambitious Mars, tempting you to oversell your abilities or get argumentative with others. Avoid biting off more than you can chew and pace yourself as these planets clash against each other.
Cooler heads prevail on Tuesday, as thoughtful Mercury forms a trine with responsible Saturn. We're ready to create plans that make sense, and collaborate with ease.
On Wednesday, passionate Mars changes his tune, entering sensitive Pisces. We're more careful about our actions and think less selfishly. It may take a little longer for us to accomplish our goals, but we're able to make decisions that consider the feelings and needs of others. Old flames could pop up in your life, as charming Venus begins her retrograde in inquisitive Gemini. Make sure that you're kind towards others, but also careful with your time as the planet of love moves in reverse. It could be more difficult to express love during this transit, so remember to get out of your own head when it comes to matters of the heart.
The Moon wanes into her 3rd quarter in forward-thinking Aquarius on Thursday at 10:02 a.m. EST. We're encouraged not to try to get ahead of ourselves during this phase, and to embrace a patient attitude. We're given the opportunity to correct our behavior starting Thursday when lucky Jupiter brings his retrograde in Capricorn. Now is the time to better understand unhealthy patterns, and selfish desires. Learn to be thankful for what you've got during this transit.