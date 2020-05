On Wednesday, passionate Mars changes his tune, entering sensitive Pisces. We're more careful about our actions and think less selfishly. It may take a little longer for us to accomplish our goals, but we're able to make decisions that consider the feelings and needs of others. Old flames could pop up in your life , as charming Venus begins her retrograde in inquisitive Gemini. Make sure that you're kind towards others, but also careful with your time as the planet of love moves in reverse. It could be more difficult to express love during this transit, so remember to get out of your own head when it comes to matters of the heart.