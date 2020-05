What The Morning Show‘s Janina Gavankar Is Watching (& Playing) In Quarantine

In early March, I was working on season 2 of The Morning Show, a pilot for NBC, and going to SXSW with my directorial debut, a short film called Stucco . The TV shows have shut down production. We know we'll go back to work on The Morning Show, but every TV network with a traditional pilot season is now figuring out if anything is salvageable this year. SXSW was cancelled.[My creative partners and I are honored to have received a Special Jury award, but are so sad to have missed out on celebrating with the SXSW community.