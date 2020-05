Natalie Wood’s Daughter Is Keeping Her Mother’s Legacy Alive

No one can question Gregson Wagner's intentions with her latest work , the most personal of her career. Her goal was not to inspire more tabloid fodder about the night her mother died, but “to cast the attention on her life, period,” she told the Guardian by reintroducing the world to the woman she knew only as mom. “We weren’t raised by someone who seemed like a movie star at all,” she explains in the film. “All she just seemed was sort of larger than life, but not because she was famous. More because she was just her.”