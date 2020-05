Certainly Corenswet's old-Hollywood looks made for the perfect transition to playing someone from that era, but Corenswet told Elle magazine that he wanted to make sure he was right for the role of Jack for more reasons than just his appearance. "[Ryan Murphy and I] sat down and had a long conversation, which basically started with me asking, 'Why me? Why do you want me to do it?'" Corenswet told Elle. "Somehow, he knew that this time period and this story about a young, optimistic kid who really cares about doing something that matters was right up my alley."