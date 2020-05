Cukor would invite over “the chief unit,” those friends and colleagues he knew he could trust not to out him. He told Architectural Digest in 1978 that his Mediterranean style villa was the party house . "The best times of my life I remember having here — in my own house," Cukor said. "It's been an intimate part of my life, my work, my friends — a great many friends indeed. As a matter of fact we used to work six days a week, and usually on Sundays, I don't know how I managed it all, but we had lunch here."