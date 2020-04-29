Target Is Giving Away Free Gift Cards To Anyone Who Buys Self-Tanner This Week

If you've been plotting an online shopping haul and self-tanner is at the top of your mental list of must-adds to your order, Target is a great place to start your browsing. That's because everyone's favorite essential superstore has once again predicted our mass shopping habits, offering an incentive to anyone who stocks up on sun-care products this week — which includes a wide range of SPF offerings and sunless tanners.
Here's the deal: This week only, from now through Saturday, May 2nd, anyone who spends $20 or more on select sun-care products will be gifted a free $5 Target Gift Card just for shopping.
The $20 minimum is pretty easy to hit when you consider that Target's Sun & Tanning category spans more than 16 online pages of head-to-toe skin care. You can stock your medicine cabinet with a few bottles of your favorite broad-spectrum body sunscreen ahead of summer, or grab right-now necessities like an Olay moisturizing face serum with SPF 35 (because yes, you still need sunscreen inside) or the cult-favorite Jergens Natural Glow body lotion to give your arms and legs a subtle, feel-good glow.
Once you fill your virtual cart and place your order for either local pickup or delivery, your $5 Target Gift Card will be sent directly to your inbox. Save it for a rainy day or splash out on something fun right away — we suggest temporary pink hair dye or a bottle of nail polish.
