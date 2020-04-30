Now it’s time to go back a little and reexamine some of Kitty’s standout clues. First, let’s start with Kitty’s costume. Panelist Jenny McCarthy has pointed out the celeb’s tiny physique multiple times. Evancho is around 5’1” so she does meet the short height requirement. Kitty also has two different colored eyes which led the panel (and me) to consider actress Kate Bosworth. Evancho also has heterochromia. Both her eyes have different colors in them.