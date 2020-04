I have a confession to make. In three seasons of watching Fox's wild masked singing show, I have never been as stumped as I have been about The Masked Singer's Kitty. Like the panel, I am struggling every episode to pin down the identity of the contestant with the angelic voice. So far Emma Watson, Lucy Hale, and Kate Bosworth have been reasonable guesses, but none of them are rock solid. After the final six’s performances, it is time for another theory: Between the new clue package, past clues, and that opera cake clue, it's possible Jackie Evancho is behind Kitty’s mask . The singer gained notoriety after performing at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, but has since rallied against his anti-transgender policies on behalf of her sister. Is it finally time stop guessing and second-guessing this singing feline's identity? Like always, let's go to the clues.