The second group of contestants on the Masked Singer is stacked with secret celebs who consistently deliver nearly pitch perfect performances and choreography. And one of the most interesting celebs in Group B is The Masked Singer's mysterious Kitty. Compared to her competitors, Kitty’s clue packages have been pretty cryptic so far, making it slightly difficult to determine who she is. After carefully analyzing her performances and dissecting her clues, here’s who we think might be inside the sparkly Kitty costume.
Major Clues About The Masked Singer's Kitty
All the clues for the Group B contestants seem much more complicated than the information shown for Group A. Even Kitty’s costume could be a clue! She is dressed like a Vegas showgirl and she has one blue eye and one yellow eye. The panel mentioned that she has a tiny figure.
But the most important clues we received in Kitty’s first clue package were that she is hoping to “wipe the slate clean as the purest snow” and she said “people don’t think of me as the person I’ve become, but the person I once was.” There was also a shot of a wizard looking at a telescope and rose petals hitting the ground.
Kitty's second clue package didn’t build on a lot of information we already know about her. It introduced her sewing skills and showed her working in a designer loft. She said she likes to sew for someone special before making a red hooded cape. She also said she created “a dress for a family member’s ball.” Her favorite subject in school was English and she calls herself a bookworm. Again, super confusing.
One thing Kitty did make sure to stress again in her voiceover was that she is showing off a completely new side of herself with her singing voice. After performing Ariana Grande’s sultry “Dangerous Woman” last week, she switched things up and turned to country for week two with “Mercy” by Brett Young.
Who Is The Kitty On The Masked Singer?
I’m going to be honest. This is the most baffled I’ve been in three seasons watching this show. Kitty’s dance moves and song choices suggest she is younger. Her desire to make people see her as she is now also implies that Kitty is a young celeb who started as a child star and wants to shed that image. Considering all this information, I’m learning toward Kitty being Emma Watson. Hear me out.
The inclusion of the wizard is a no brainer. It is a reference to Watson’s most well-known role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films. Hermione also has a pet cat in those films which could connect to the Kitty costume. The rose petals point to her role as Belle in Beauty and the Beast. The second clue package could also be a nod to Watson’s role in fairytale film. Belle wears a red cape in the film and talks to the beast in the snow.
Another known fact about Watson: she loves to read. Watson graduated from Brown University with a degree in English literature. Also, the announcement that her favorite subject was English in school could double as a hint that Kitty is English. I know Kitty doesn’t speak with an accent. But, Kelly Osbourne tried to confuse the judges by switching to a southern accent. Watson has used an American accent in a few of her roles, so it is possible she is hiding her accent now.
It’s a stretch, but some signs do point to Watson being on The Masked Singer this season. This would show a completely new side to her fans and allow her to leave her comfort zone. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if, like Ken Jeong always is, I’m way off.
