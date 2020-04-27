Seth Rogen Plays His Own Grandson & A Pickle In This New Movie

Seth Rogen has played many roles. Usually, those roles are of lovable stoners. In his upcoming comedy, Rogen takes on two, very different parts: A human pickle, and that human pickle’s grandson.
Rogen will star in An American Pickle, a new film heading to HBO Max, per a press release from the yet-to-launch streamer. The movie is an adaptation of the 2013 New Yorker series Sell Out by Simon Rich, which is told from the perspective of Herschel, a struggling laborer who moves to the United States in 1920 in hopes for a better life. His plan is thwarted when he falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years.
“When the lid is finally opened, everybody is dressed strange, in colorful, shiny clothes. I do not recognize them,” the first chapter of Rich’s serial reads. “They tell me they are ‘conceptual artists’ and are ‘reclaiming the abandoned pickle factory for a performance space.’ I realize something bad has happened in Brooklyn.”
When Herschel emerges from his “deep sleep,” he seeks out his last remaining family member: His grandson, who, in An American Pickle, will also be played by Rogen.
The film will head to HBO Max later this year, and the service itself plans to launch on May 27, 2020. Rogen tweeted out a picture of himself as Herschel on Monday, as well as his excitement over the new project.
“Couldn’t be more thrilled that my next film An American Pickle will be on HBO Max this summer. I can’t wait for you all to see it, but here’s a taste! Get it?!?!” he shared.
Originally, An American Pickle was slated for a theatrical release, but per the press release from HBO Max, it will now head directly to streaming in order to avoid any delays due to coronavirus-related theater closures.
We still have months to go before An American Pickle debuts, but in the meantime, you can check out Rogen’s (very high) review of Cats.
