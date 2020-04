According to FDA guidelines from April 13 , only people eligible to donate blood are eligible to donate plasma. This currently does not include men who have sex with men, and women who have sex with men who have sex with men. Although the FDA noted that “COVID-19 convalescent plasma must only be collected from recovered individuals if they are eligible to donate blood,” an antiquated fear of exposing patients to HIV, despite reasonable testing, is still driving many potential donors away. The American Public Health Association has stated that the current ban “is not based in science but appears to be modeled after other countries’ choices and fears,” and The American Red Cross has also spoken out, saying that “blood donation eligibility should not be determined by methods that are based upon sexual orientation.”