“Andy Cohen’s story about being unable to donate plasma is the unfortunate reality for so many gay and bisexual men, and other LGBTQ people, in America right now,” said Anthony Ramos, GLAAD’s Head of Talent. “Whether it be those who have survived COVID-19 and want to donate their plasma for treatment, or those who are healthy and want to donate their blood during this health crisis, the FDA’s discriminatory blood ban restricts so many gay and bisexual men, and other LGBTQ people, from doing so. Like Andy said, this policy is grounded in stigma rather than science, and we continue to call on the FDA to lift these restrictions in their entirety.”