Whitney Houston Is Finally Getting The Biopic That She Deserves

When Whitney Houston died on February 11, 2012, fans were heartbroken to discover that our icon was no longer with us. Like friends and fellow legends Michael Jackson and Prince, Jackson was never supposed to die — she was supposed to live forever . Thankfully, the Whitney Houston Estate has a brilliant plan to make sure that her legacy stays with us until the end of time. More than eight years after her tragic passing, Houston will be getting her very own motion picture biopic