Quarantine Like Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis: With A Big Bottle Of Wine

In case you needed yet another reason to drink during the quarantine, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are here to help. The couple just launched a special quarantine wine — dubbed Official Quarantine Wine — with 100% of profits going to COVID-19 relief efforts.
In their announcement video, Kutcher started off by saying, “These are unprecedented times that we’re living in and unprecedented times call for —” before Kunis cut him off to say exactly what we’re all thinking, “More drinking.” That’s right, Mila, unprecedented times call for more drinking.
The “brilliant” idea was born out of those many Zoom and FaceTime happy hours with family and friends that we have all become accustomed to having over the last few weeks, and the ongoing need across the U.S.
The “Quarantine” pinot noir was created in partnership with Nocking Point and features an interactive label where customers can write a message or draw a photo and share with those joining them during virtual happy hour.
You can pre-order the wine now, with the two-bottle set retailing for $50. Pre-orders are set to begin shipping in early May with all proceeds going to GiveDirectly, Direct Relief, Frontline Responders Fund, and America’s Food Fund.
Before Kutcher and Kunis clinked glasses, they gave a toast with a bottle of the wine to “you,” aka all of us. “Thank you all for staying at home and thank you for all the hard work you do to everybody who has to go to work,” they said.
