Warning: Mild spoilers are ahead for Never Have I Ever.
The geeks will supposedly inherit the Earth, but on Mindy Kaling's new teen show Never Have I Ever the nerds are horny as hell. Devi, played by newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, is a first generation Indian American girl from the San Fernando Valley who speaks to the Hindu gods by asking them "What's poppin'." After losing her dad and the ability to walk (which she's since regained), Devi has big plans for her sophomore year. She wants to go to a party with alcohol and hard drugs just so she can refuse it. She also wants a boyfriend, specifically a "stone cold hottie who could rock me all night long."
It's only fitting than that the soundtrack for Never Have I Ever is full of songs that will make you feel 16 again, which we swear is a good thing. A sign that Never Have I Ever has a killer soundtrack? The first song you hear is Robyn's "Dancing On My Own."
Of course, Devi hopes Robyn's bittersweet dance song won't be her high school anthem since this straight A student has got her sights set on the hottest boy in school Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet), who has moms going wild too, FYI.
It's hard to believe you won't be going wild for this dreamy show with an even dreamier soundtrack.