Apple TV+ Is Making Some Of Its Shows Free & Now Is The Time To Finally Watch Dickinson

Entertaining yourself during quarantine shouldn't break the bank, but with so many streaming services and so much free time, the fees start to stack up. Thankfully, Apple TV+ is easing the burden just a bit: for a limited time, a selection of their best original programs will be made free in more than 100 countries.
We could all use an escape right now, and whether you're into sci-fi, twisty thrillers, or coming-of-age comedies, Apple TV+ has your next binge-watch covered. You can watch online, or also through the Apple TV+ app on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Roku. And because good news is always welcome these days, almost all of these shows have already been renewed for a second season.
Read on for the best Apple TV+ shows you may have missed — and can now watch for free.