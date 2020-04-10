Killing Eve is finally back — and early, as an extra treat. Although the Sandra Oh-led thriller was initially supposed to premiere on Sunday, April 26, its home network of BBC America realized fans needed something to binge during the social isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, BBCA pushed Killing Eve's season 3 premiere date up by two weeks to Sunday, April 12.
Such a change is a double-edged sword for viewers hungry for more of Villanelle (Emmy-winner Jodie Comer) and Eve’s (Emmy-winner Oh) globetrotting psychosexual obsession. We may get to dive into Killing Eve earlier — but, we also have less time to prepare to return to the complex assassin drama. Last year’s season 2 finale, “You’re Mine,” left Eve bleeding to death from a gunshot wound, Villanelle preparing to disappear, a supervillain murdered, and countless metaphorical bridges burning.
If you can’t remember who betrayed whom and why — or why, say, lovably cheeky Hugo (Instagram Stories prince Edward Bluemel) was shot in a hotel hallway — we’re here to help. Keep reading for a full refresher on where we left off with Killing Eve and how your biggest questions will influence every plot twist of season 3. You may just know more than super spy Carolyn Martens (Fiona Shaw) by the end of this.