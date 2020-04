And if you are planning on waiting for season 3 to arrive on Hulu, just know this season won't be Eve and Villanelle's final adventure. In January 2020, BBC America announced the award-winning show has been picked up for a fourth season. "How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve? It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on U.S. television for six years," Sarah Barnett, the president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, said in a press release.