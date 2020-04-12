To paraphrase Villanelle, sorry, baby, but you're probably going to be waiting a while before Killing Eve season 3 arrives on Hulu. The new season of the addictive spy thriller begins Sunday, Apr. 12 on AMC and BBC America — two weeks earlier than expected because even your favorite cable channels know everyone needs a treat during a pandemic. Unfortunately, the earlier release date won't help fans who don't have a cable subscription, since Hulu doesn't have a next-day episodes agreement with AMC or BBC America.
Even though it's unlikely that season 3 will be coming to Hulu soon, new episodes should arrive before the end of the year. The first season of Killing Eve landed on the streamer in December 2018, while season 2 was added in December 2019. Season 3 should follow suit, making for another stylish and bloody holiday present.
If waiting until December to see what happens to Eve and Villanelle next sounds unacceptable, all hope isn't lost. Anyone with a cable or satellite login can stream the new episodes for free via the AMC and BBC America websites (or the apps). Additionally, episodes will be available to buy individually or via a season pass on Prime Video, iTunes, and Google Play.
And if you are planning on waiting for season 3 to arrive on Hulu, just know this season won't be Eve and Villanelle's final adventure. In January 2020, BBC America announced the award-winning show has been picked up for a fourth season. "How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve? It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on U.S. television for six years," Sarah Barnett, the president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, said in a press release.
Season 4 will also continue the show's tradition of passing the storyline on to a new female showrunner. Phoebe Waller-Bridge wrote season 1, while Emerald Fennell took over the reins for season 2. This season Fear the Walking Dead writer Suzanne Heathcote is in charge, and Sex Education writer Laura Neal has already been tapped for season 4, ensuring that Killing Eve's twists and turns will keep going for at least another year.
Given Killing Eve's penchant for serving up shocking cliffhangers, there's one thing that will continue to unite Hulu viewers and cable viewers alike: everyone is going to be left wanting more by the end of season 3.
