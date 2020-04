Beyoncé’s Best-Ever Acting Performance Is Now On Netflix

As Etta James, Beyoncé allowed herself — for the first time in her storied career — to become undone. Beyoncé’s tenure in music has given her the reputation of being a perfectionist with a killer work ethic (the Beyhive will never forget the “somebody’s getting fired” moment), perfectly coiffed hair, and a bright smile permanently etched on her face. That obsession with perfection stems from feeling like she had to work ten times harder just to get a seat at the table — a burden all Black people, especially Black women, have always shouldered. But in Cadillac Records, her character is messy and complicated, visibly struggling with substance abuse and past pain. To bring the blues singer’s story to life, Beyoncé had to let herself fall apart.