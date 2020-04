The First Quarantine Dating Reality Show Is Here

It was only a matter of time before quarantine content went from YouTube to TV, and it should surprise no one that 90 Day Fiancé is the first show to get on board. A spin-off of the original reality TV show, 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined , is coming to TLC on April 20 and follows our favorite families as they adapt to life in isolation, according to The Wrap. There will reportedly be no production crew, but a whole lot of video calls.