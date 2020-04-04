Doctors Are Going Viral — & Getting Fired — For Discussing Coronavirus Safety Issues

Indiana emergency physician Dr. Stephen Sample tweeted that he and his staff put their masks in the oven and bake them at 175 degrees in order to kill the virus and reuse the masks.
Freshly baked masks. And my oven only goes to 175, so I got some extra virus killing going on up in this bitch. #GetMePPE pic.twitter.com/gQ7vsIdx4m— JAFERD, MD (@Supermansings) March 31, 2020
Everyone forgets about EMS, we go into peoples homes& apartments & in very small spaces & have to face people with this virus. This is the same * single use* n95 I’ve worn over & over. Please don’t forget about us. We’re on the front lines. #GetMePPE #GetUsPPE #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/uNlp7VB71A— C ♡ (@cdevoti) March 31, 2020
Since this piece went online, I've heard about other doctors or nurses who were fired or otherwise punished for protesting inadequate PPE or for wearing their own. Hospital administrators should listen to front-line Covid doctors, not muzzle them. https://t.co/fFr1BxmchX— Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) April 2, 2020
Another doctor muzzled and fired in the MIDDLE of a pandemic! 🤯— Daniel PLEASE STAY HOME Choi, MD (@drdanchoi) April 2, 2020
Baptist Memorial Hospital - N Mississippi fires doctor for speaking out about inadequate PPE. She even collected baby monitors to try to limit staff exposure
Labeled “disruptive” by hospital admin and FIRED 🤬😡 pic.twitter.com/j55edHQTRv
1 thing that I find disturbing during this crisis is looking at who continues working day + night at my hospital besides healthcare workers — black + brown custodians/security guards/cafe cashiers/administrators. PoC ARE ALWAYS AT THE FRONTLINES, WE APPRECIATE U #covid19— David Alejandro Sanchez, MD (@davidasanchezmd) March 19, 2020
After examining a hypoxic woman in her 50s with no medical problems who likely has COVID, I had to clean my single-use face shield that I’ve worn the past three days with disinfectant used to clean hospital beds since we ran out of sanitizing wipes #GetMePPE pic.twitter.com/85xQcmc1dN— Ayrenne Adams, MD MPH (@AyrenneAdamsMD) March 28, 2020
View this post on Instagram
I chose 𝓂𝓎 𝓁𝒾𝒻𝑒 today... ⠀ & my family members who have pre-existing conditions that wouldn’t get a ventilator if they contracted #COVID19 from me ⠀ I had a different idea in mind when I got to my #ICU this morning; I expected to see ALL OF OUR #NURSES & STAFF wearing #N95 masks but 𝙣𝙤 𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙝𝙖𝙙 𝘼𝙉𝙔𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙊𝙉... ⠀ Each ICU room had ‘make-shift’ ante-rooms attached to them created with plastic tarp & massive amounts of tape.. ⠀ A charge Nurse was passing out single N95 masks to nurses with a brown paper bag for them to store their mask in which was to be in inside their plastic ante-rooms & to 𝙗𝙚 𝙧𝙚-𝙪𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙧𝙚-𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙞𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙙𝙖𝙮... ⠀ I asked “well what if there’s possible contamination to that N95 mask..? What about my safety” ⠀ My manager told me “well our staff safety is our main priority right now ... if we get enough masks, we may consider having staff wear surgical masks in the weeks to come..” ⠀ I replied, “But it’s Airborne... those surgical masks won’t protect us ..” ⠀ My manager then tells me “ we’ve kept up with the CDC & it is only when the COVID patient has any aerosol type treatments like a ventilator, nasal cannula, nebulizer etc that’s it’s airborne..otherwise it’s droplet ..” ⠀ I replied “& 90% of our patients are intubated, paralyzed, & positive for COVID.. people not even in the hospital environment are spreading it .. we have to assume everyone is infected..especially in the hospital environment, & 𝕟𝕠 𝕠𝕟𝕖 𝕙𝕖𝕣𝕖 𝕖𝕧𝕖𝕟 𝕙𝕒𝕤 𝕒 𝕕𝕣𝕠𝕡𝕝𝕖𝕥 𝕞𝕒𝕤𝕜 𝕠𝕟” ⠀ I then told her of nurses wearing a surgical droplet masks on their units & now intubated & fighting for their lives ... ⠀ Tears were streaming down my face & fog in my glasses at this point.. ⠀ I thought to myself.. 𝘏𝘰𝘸 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘐 𝘤𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘰𝘳 𝘣𝘶𝘺 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘤𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴, 𝘮𝘺 𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘴..? ⠀ I asked one last time pleading with tears in my eyes.. ⠀ “Can I please just wear 𝐦𝐲 𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐍𝟗𝟓 𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐤... I understand we have a shortage but I have my OWN ” ⠀ My manager told me that they couldn’t allow me to wear it. ⠀ So I gave report, & left. ⠀ America is NOT prepared & Nurses are NOT safe. Plz DM me any telehealth jobs.
Employee at Phoebe Hospital in Albany, GA quits on the spot after being asked to work with coronavirus patients. pic.twitter.com/s3YDMNOTIF— Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) March 28, 2020
