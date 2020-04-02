All three women feel as though they’ve had their lives stolen by the men they loved. After years of support and handholding, they’re suddenly being told that it isn’t enough — they aren’t enough. The First Wives Club is about getting even financially (the tagline is famously: “Don’t get mad. Get everything”), but also about regaining one’s dignity and sense of self independently from a partner. That’s at the core of Gore’s lyrics, which shy Annie finally finds the confidence to belt at the end of the film: ”Don't tell me what to do, and don't tell me what to say, and please, when I go out with you, don't put me on display.”

