It's been a couple of years since we've seen Project Runway's former dynamic duo together on our TV screens. After 16 seasons, Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum left Project Runway right as it was making the jump to Bravo in 2018. It turns out that Klum considered that the perfect time to move on to something new. "For me, it was like, okay, we're either going to just go back there and it’s gonna be the same old same old — or now it’s this opportunity to jump ship ," she said at a Television Critics Association panel, as reported by The Wrap. So she called Gunn up and asked him if he wanted to come with her — even though she didn't have any plans for what they would do next.