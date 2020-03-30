It’s hard to keep track of all the crazy things that went down in Tiger King, a new Netflix docuseries that uncovers the bizarre and exploitive world of wild cat collecting. At the center of it all is Joe Exotic, an eccentric zookeeper who is now serving time for attempted murder and animal abuse (he claims he is innocent) — but those who orbited his planet are also important. A major player in Tiger King is Jeff Lowe, a businessman with an alleged criminal record who reportedly helped take down and expose Exotic.
About halfway through the series, viewers learn that Lowe initially came on the scene as a GW Zoo (The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park) investor. He’s portrayed as someone who also had a passion for exotic animals and wanted to help bail Exotic out of his legal troubles with animal sanctuary owner Carole Baskin.
After transferring Exotic’s GW Zoo to Lowe’s name, relations between him and Exotic soured. Lowe and Exotic frequently fought over financial matters, and things kept escalating. Exotic eventually left the park and fled to Florida, where he was arrested by the feds. Exotic claims that Lowe set him up and played a role in his prison sentence as a way to get rid of him and keep the park for himself. Lowe denies this in the Netflix documentary.
What Is Jeff Lowe Doing Now?
Lowe currently owns GW Zoo, and is still planning on closing it and opening a new location in Thackerville, Oklahoma. Additionally, the zoo will getting a new name: The Oklahoma Zoo. According to its website, Lowe plans on opening it in the spring of 2020, but the Oklahoma Zoo’s Instagram handle says summer.
The zoo’s social accounts regularly post updates about the zoo and Lowe’s alleged day-to-day involvement, including photos of Lowe and a cub on the way to a vet visit, Lauren Lowe taking a white tiger for a walk, and the occasional regram from celebs like P. Diddy who visited the park.
The GW Zoo is still open during the COVID-19 crisis. On March 26, the zoo’s Facebook page wrote a post about their decision, stating, “We have been declared an essential business by the Oklahoma Governor. We’re a State licensed rendering facility. Many people have been asking why we’re still open, that’s why.” (Doc Antle's park is also open.)
The last we saw of Lowe and his wife, they were expecting a child. According to Facebook, the two welcomed a baby girl named Sarah.
Lowe has not faced charges or fines for the activities shown in Tiger King. However, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) posted a warrant for Lowe from the City of Las Vegas Marshal on their website. On PETA’s website, you can find a photo of the warrant along with an explanation that reads:
“In November of 2017, police served a search warrant on a home that Lowe had rented in Las Vegas after hearing from animal advocates that he was selling public interactions and photos with big cats as well as at least one lemur. Authorities cited him for failing to have the required licenses to operate a business and possess exotic animals in the city. They also seized tiger and liliger cubs and a lemur and forced Lowe to pay $10,000 in restitution for their care. The judge gave him a suspended jail sentence conditional upon a ‘stay out of trouble’ order, specifying, ‘That means no illegal activity including animal violations.’”
What Does Jeff Lowe Think Of The Tiger King?
Lowe used the GW Zoo’s Facebook page to express his thoughts about the series. Ultimately, he believes that The Tiger King “did a good job,” adding, “A little sensationalism here and there, but for the most part it was a decent Readers Digest version, telling the story of a sick, twisted animal abuser. Joe Exotic.” (Again, Exotic maintains he did not abuse animals.)
Lowe emphasizes that he and his wife have spent all their resources to maintain the park and care for all of its animals. He states, “Lauren and I remain committed to the care of hundreds of animals who rely on us to keep them safe and healthy. It has exhausted the small fortune I once held, I even sold my Ferrari to help build our animals larger enclosures. But I wouldn’t trade our lives with any Hollywood star.”
